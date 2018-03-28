Body found on North Las Vegas embankment off I-15

Officials are investigating after finding a body Tuesday on an embankment off Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas.

A North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle is seen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Nevada Department of Transportation worker found a man’s body about 2:30 p.m. off the highway’s southbound lanes near the Lake Mead Boulevard offramp, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said.

The body, which may have been that of a homeless man in his 40s, didn’t appear to have been hit by a car, he said.

North Las Vegas police are investigating. Officers were waiting for the coroner to arrive, spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

