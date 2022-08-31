Body of missing North Las Vegas man found in cave

Clark Hall, 77, was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home to go for a walk.

Clark F. Hall (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday.

Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk.

Zelma Hall said her husband had never wandered off, besides his occasional 20-minute walk around their neighborhood. He left his car keys, cellphone and glasses behind.

In a message sent to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday, Clark Hall’s daughter Kimberly Breeze said Red Rock Search and Rescue found his body in a small cave on Aug. 24, fewer than 8 miles from her parents’ home.

“They think he had been deceased since the first couple days he went missing in June,” Breeze wrote.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Clark Hall’s body was found just east of Frenchman Peak. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Wednesday morning.

Hall had two children and seven grandchildren. He served eight years in the National Guard and volunteered to run several events at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, which he walked to from his house.

Clark Hall worked in the grocery industry for 50 years, beginning at Safeway in college and retiring in 2012 after years of selling endcap products.

The family did not immediately announce any public funeral arrangements.

