96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
North Las Vegas

Body of missing North Las Vegas woman found, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2020 - 2:12 pm
 
Updated September 2, 2020 - 12:22 pm

A 67-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday morning was found deceased, the North Las Vegas Police Department reported Wednesday.

Janice Gray was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near her home on the 4400 block of Summer Glen Lane, near West Lone Mountain Road and Valley Drive.

Her body was discovered around 4 p.m. Tuesday not far from her residence, according to NLVPD spokesman Alexander Cuevas.

Cuevas said the death appeared to be natural. The Clark county coroner’s office will release the cause and manner of death.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
2
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
3
Las Vegas attorney charged with writing $400K in bad checks
Las Vegas attorney charged with writing $400K in bad checks
4
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
5
‘Smear’ effort: UFC’s Dana White wants sex-tape lawsuit dismissed
‘Smear’ effort: UFC’s Dana White wants sex-tape lawsuit dismissed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Eugene Johnson (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Police find missing North Las Vegas man
By Marty Berry / RJ

Police have located the 64-year-old man, Eugene Johnson, who was reported missing Monday.