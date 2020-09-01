Body of missing North Las Vegas woman found, police say

The Clark county coroner’s office will release the cause and manner of death.

Janice Gray (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 67-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday morning was found deceased, the North Las Vegas Police Department reported Wednesday.

Janice Gray was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near her home on the 4400 block of Summer Glen Lane, near West Lone Mountain Road and Valley Drive.

Her body was discovered around 4 p.m. Tuesday not far from her residence, according to NLVPD spokesman Alexander Cuevas.

Cuevas said the death appeared to be natural. The Clark county coroner’s office will release the cause and manner of death.

