Boy critically injured, dog killed in North Las Vegas crash

A boy was critically injured and a dog was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police

Officers believe that at 5:12 p.m., a boy and his dog were walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard near Helen Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center, and the driver remained at the scene.

Martin Luther King is closed in both directions near Helen while officers investigate the crash.

