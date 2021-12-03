61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
North Las Vegas

Boy critically injured, dog killed in North Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2021 - 7:07 pm
 
North Las Vegas police (North Las Vegas Police Department)
North Las Vegas police (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A boy was critically injured and a dog was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash North Las Vegas.

Officers believe that at 5:12 p.m., a boy and his dog were walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard near Helen Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center, and the driver remained at the scene.

Martin Luther King is closed in both directions near Helen while officers investigate the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark
A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark
2
Man accused of beating girlfriend, injecting her with heroin
Man accused of beating girlfriend, injecting her with heroin
3
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
4
Woman hits $400K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Woman hits $400K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
5
Las Vegas teen died from cocaine overdose, coroner rules
Las Vegas teen died from cocaine overdose, coroner rules
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST