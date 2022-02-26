53°F
Boy’s death possibly linked to fentanyl-laced pills

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2022 - 5:18 pm
 
Updated February 25, 2022 - 5:52 pm
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A boy’s death this week is believed to be linked to fentanyl-laced pills, North Las Vegas police said.

Detectives responded to a Dignity Health hospital late Wednesday after the boy died, police spokesman Alex Cuevas said Friday. North Las Vegas police received information Thursday from Clark County School District police about students falling ill from pills that may have been laced with fentanyl.

The boy who died and the students who fell ill have been “linked” to Sedway Middle School, Cuevas said. He would not say if the students or the boy attended the school.

Cuevas said the investigation is ongoing.

Last month, prosecutors charged a man with murder in the overdose death of a 13-year-old girl. Marcas Crowley, 32, is suspected of supplying Daniella Young, a Summerlin middle schooler who died in October, with the drugs that led to her fatal overdose.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

