California snack maker adds more Las Vegas employees

RW Garcia located at 4771 North Lamb Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Screengrab/Google Maps)

A snack maker has more than doubled the amount of chips and crackers made at the company’s Las Vegas location.

RW Garcia, based in San Jose, California, added 30 new employees to work a second production line at its main plant and to work its new North Las Vegas warehouse, according to a company statement.

The new line began in September and allows Garcia to produce 3,500 more pounds of snacks an hour. The total Las Vegas capacity is more than 6,000 pounds of snacks an hour.

In May, Clark County issued a permit for $150,000 worth of construction on the 61,000-square-foot main plant near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road.

Construction added a second production line to the plant. The new 40,000-square-foot warehouse is near the intersection of Pecos and Alexander roads and finished construction in late 2016.

Garcia opened its main Las Vegas plant in 2014 with 80 jobs. The company sells to restaurant and grocery chains.

Garcia also operates a plant in North Carolina.

