Candlelight vigil to honor North Las Vegas crash victims — WATCH LIVE

Community members are expected to gather Sunday for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims and survivors of a horrific car crash that claimed nine lives last week in North Las Vegas.

Erlinda Zacarias, left, and husband Jesus Mejia-Santana hold a portrait showing four of their six children who died on Saturday in "a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people, on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in North Las Vegas. The children, clockwise from upper left, are Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, Bryan Axel Zacarias, Adrian Zacarias and Fernando Yeshua Mejia. Gabriel Mejia-Barrera and David Mejia-Barrera, adult sons of Jesus Mejia-Santana and stepsons to Erlinda, and Erlinda's brother, Jose Zacarias-Caldera, also died in the accident. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Seven members of the same household all died in the Jan. 29 wreck at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.

They were: Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

Police said Gary Dean Robinson, 59, had accelerated his Dodge Challenger to more than 100 mph before blowing through a red light and smashing into a minivan. Robinson and his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, also were killed.

The crash is considered the deadliest in Nevada since the state began keeping track in 1991.

The Sunday night vigil is set to start at 4:30 p.m. at 2428 North Martin Luther King Blvd and is being organized by the Rev. Vance “Stretch” Sanders.

