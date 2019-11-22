Car driver killed in crash with semitrailer in North Las Vegas

A speeding driver who apparently ran a red light and crashed into a semitrailer was killed Friday morning in North Las Vegas, according to police.

A fatal crash at East Cheyenne Avenue and Losee Road on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A North Las Vegas police officer commands traffic past a fatal crash that occurred at East Cheyenne Avenue and Losee Road on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A driver was killed in a crash involving his car and a semitrailer at Losee Road and Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Police say the car driver was reported speeding and ran a red light. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. at Losee Road and Cheyenne Avenue. A man driving a sedan, which had been seen speeding in the area before the crash, ran a light in the intersection and ended up partially underneath the truck, said police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

The man died at the scene, Leavitt said. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office when his family has been notified of his death.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the driver was impaired.

