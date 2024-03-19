59°F
North Las Vegas

Car slams into RTC bus in North Las Vegas; 1 killed, 4 injured

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2024 - 4:34 pm
 
Updated March 19, 2024 - 4:40 pm
A North Las Vegas Police Department crime scene investigation van is parked next to an RTC bus ...
A North Las Vegas Police Department crime scene investigation van is parked next to an RTC bus which was involved in a fatal crash Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Lena Blietz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed and several were injured when a Regional Transportation Commission bus was struck by a sedan in North Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The rear-end collision occurred about 2:24 p.m. near Broad Arrow Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, a man believed to be in his 40s, died at the scene and four people on the RTC bus reported injuries. Two bus passengers were taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the initial report was the bus slowed when a gold Honda Accord hit the bus in the rear.

Police are still investigating and advised motorists to avoid MLK from Gowan Road to Cheyenne Avenue.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

