CCSD employee sent sexual messages to students, police say

A Clark County School District employee was accused of sending sexual messages t0 several middle and high school aged students.

Twenty-four-year-old Andres Mendoza, a campus security manager at Bridger Middle School, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in October on suspicion of charges related to unlawful contact with a minor, CCSD police said.

In his ongoing case in North Las Vegas, Mendoza faces charges of luring a child with the use of a computer to engage in sexual contact and contacting a minor as a person of authority for sex.

His arrest report details the accounts of multiple students, who told police he posted “freaky stuff” about the pictures they posted and made vulgar comments about their bodies. Multiple students also told police he would post about wanting oral sex. They also told police that they were added to his private story, which often had what they interpreted as targeted posts.

When one student replied that she was only 14 years old, “he told her no she is not and stopped liking her posts for a little while but then started liking and commenting on them again,” the arrest report read.

One student said Mendoza began following her when she was in eighth grade. The student said he would call her “sexy” and would show her inappropriate pictures of himself. She said that he asked her to hang out, and that she had blocked him multiple times, but he kept making new accounts so that he could keep following her.

“Andres would always find a new way to communicate with her,” the report said.

Students described Mendoza responding to their Instagram posts with the heart eye emoji and drooling emoji, the report said. Several of them also told police that shortly after their posts, he would make posts that were directly related to his desire for them. He also added several of them to close friends’ stories, they told police, and they said they were unsure how many people were on the stories.

He also asked some of the students to meet up and asked them for pictures. Police described one student as feeling “terrorized and frightened.”

Police also interviewed several students who had known Mendoza while he worked at Sedway Middle School, where he previously was a hall monitor and soccer coach.

A student at the school said that while he worked there, they had a normal student staff relationship. Later, he followed her on Instagram. She said that he began to “like” her story, which she thought “was weird because I’m a minor,” the report said. The student also said she thought it was weird that he would follow a lot of younger girls from both Sedway and Bridger middle schools.

One student told police that while she was in sixth grade, she noticed him being “overly friendly” to the girls, but thought of him as the “cool” teacher on campus.

Mendoza told police he follows many students from Bridger Middle School, but it was all current and former students who had played on the soccer teams he had coached. Police said that Mendoza had taken trainings through the school district of ways to communicate with students, and Instagram was not on the approved list. When police confronted him about individual messages and accounts, he denied knowing that the students were under age.

Mendoza has a preliminary hearing on Feb. 3.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.