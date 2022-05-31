Census Bureau reports North Las Vegas grew in 2021

North Las Vegas made the list of cities with the most population growth since 2020.

The U.S. Census Bureau has ranked North Las Vegas fifth on the list of cities with the greatest population increase since 2020.

In a news release on Thursday, the census bureau said North Las Vegas’ population increased by 9,917 people. Its 2021 total reported population was 274,133.

North Las Vegas is followed Port St. Lucie, Florida (10,771); Fort Worth, Texas (12,916); Phoenix (13,224); and San Antonio, Texas (13,626). North Las Vegas was the only Nevada city to make the list.

South and West regions experienced the most growth from July 2020 to July 2021. The West had the most of the 15 fastest-growing cities or towns by percent change and most of the top 15 cities with the greatest numeric gains.

The top 15 largest cities stayed the same between 2020 and 2021, although most of the cities experienced population decreases.

New York City continues to be the largest city in the United States.

