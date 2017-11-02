Child injured after being hit by car in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating Thursday morning after a child was hit by a school bus.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child was hit by a vehicle on Commerce Street at Rossmoyne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Thursday morning, Nov. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas police are investigating Thursday morning after a child was hit by a vehicle.

Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said the child was struck about 6:40 a.m. on Commerce Street near Carey Avenue. The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A police officer at the scene said a school bus was stopped with its red lights flashing and stop sign out when a car drove past it and hit the child.

Leavitt said there were children on the school bus at the time of the crash but they were not injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Commerce Street and Carey Avenue, north las vegas, nv