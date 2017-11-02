ad-fullscreen
North Las Vegas

Child injured after being hit by car in North Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2017 - 7:20 am
 
Updated November 2, 2017 - 7:42 am

North Las Vegas police are investigating Thursday morning after a child was hit by a vehicle.

Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said the child was struck about 6:40 a.m. on Commerce Street near Carey Avenue. The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A police officer at the scene said a school bus was stopped with its red lights flashing and stop sign out when a car drove past it and hit the child.

Leavitt said there were children on the school bus at the time of the crash but they were not injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
North Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like