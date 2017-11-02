Child injured after being hit by car in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating Thursday morning after a child was hit by a vehicle.
Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said the child was struck about 6:40 a.m. on Commerce Street near Carey Avenue. The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A police officer at the scene said a school bus was stopped with its red lights flashing and stop sign out when a car drove past it and hit the child.
Leavitt said there were children on the school bus at the time of the crash but they were not injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Commerce Street and Carey Avenue, north las vegas, nv