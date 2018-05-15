Clark County coroner IDs woman killed in North Las Vegas fire

The fire, which was contained to the front room of the house, was caused by a candle.

Firefighters from the North Las Vegas Fire Department respond to a fire at 5920 N. Vista Del Rancho Way. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The woman killed in a North Las Vegas house fire has been identified.

Debra Marie Deihl died of thermal and inhalation injuries, and her death was an accident, the Clark County coroner announced Tuesday. She was 56, although the North Las Vegas Fire Department on Monday identified her as a 55-year-old woman.

Deihl was found standing outside her one-story home at 5029 N. Vista Del Rancho Way with “noticeable fire-related injuries” when fire crews arrived about 2 a.m. She was taken to University Medical Center, where she died at 3:25 p.m.

The fire, which was contained to the front room of the house, was caused by a candle.

“We remind our residents to never leave burning candles unattended,” the Fire Department said in a statement Monday.

No other injuries were reported, but Deihl’s family has been displaced due to fire and smoke damage.

