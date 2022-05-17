Community plans vigil for bicyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man as Ben Black, 31, of North Las Vegas.

Community members were expected to gather for a vigil Monday night to remember a bicyclist who was killed in a crash Sunday morning in North Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the victim as Ben Black, 31, of North Las Vegas. A vigil was planned for 7:30 p.m. at the site of the crash, the intersection of Dorrell Lane and Bostick Weir Street.

An SUV was headed east when it struck Black, who was riding a bicycle, North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

Black later died at University Medical Center.

The motorist, who was interviewed by officers, was not impaired, Cuevas said, adding that speed was a factor in the crash.

Police “would like to take this time to remind the public to be aware of all surroundings and obey the speed limit,” Cuevas said.

