Construction to start on emergency room in North Las Vegas

MountainView Hospital on Tuesday will start construction on a freestanding 24-hour emergency room in North Las Vegas, capable of serving patients arriving by ambulance or walking into the facility.

Rendering of a freestanding 24-hour emergency room that MountainView Hospital is building in North Las Vegas. (MountainView Hospital)

The $10 million emergency room, set to open in summer 2018, will have 12 patient rooms, a laboratory, a blood bank, a pharmacy and X-ray services, hospital officials said.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the 11,000-square-foot facility is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday on a vacant lot at the northwest corner of Aliante Parkway and the 215 Beltway, across the street from the Aliante casino.

“We hope it meets the needs of the community out there, and they won’t feel the need to go farther to a hospital to get care,” said Jeremy Bradshaw is CEO of Mountain View Hospital.

“A lot of emergency rooms have long wait times in the area,” Bradshaw said. “Hopefully this will ease access for patients who don’t want to deal with those long waits.”

The new, off-site location will be built to address the issue of crowded, traditional emergency rooms at hospitals across Southern Nevada, while also serving the region’s growing population amid an upswing of new housing developing in the northwestern edge of North Las Vegas.

Pardee, KB and CalAtlantic Homes are planning to build more than 900 homes combined, just south of the 215 Beltway, roughly 1½ miles east of the new emergency room.

“This state-of-the-art facility will bring health care services right into our neighborhoods and expand the medical options available to our growing population,” North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said.

The new emergency room will create 35 new jobs when it opens next year and adhere to the same regulatory and accreditation standards as traditional emergency departments, MountainView executives said.

Trauma care patients and those transported by helicopter will not be served at the new facility. Adult patients requiring long-term care will be moved to MountainView Hospital, while children will be taken to a pediatric facility.

“This is an ideal location for the families living in Aliante and for the senior living in Sun City,” said North Las Vegas City Councilman Scott Black, whose Ward 3 includes the new emergency room. “It adds a level of convenience, and perhaps reassurance, for residents to have that 24-7 emergency facility in their neighborhood.”

Aliante Parkway and the 215 Beltway, north las vegas, nv