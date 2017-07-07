Consulting contract awarded for Garnet interchange project

A $4.3 million consulting contract was approved Thursday for a project that calls for widening U.S. Highway 93 as a way to accommodate Faraday Future, Hyperloop and other companies anticipated to move into the Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas.

The Faraday Future Field Management Offices and plant site, as seen from the air on February 14, 2017, reside in the Mountain View Industrial Park within the Apex overlay. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Nevada Department of Transportation’s board of directors awarded the contract to WSP USA Inc., which will provide administrative, construction and review support, along with design oversight of the project, known as the Garnet interchange.

The $70 million project would widen U.S. 93 for five miles, from Interstate 15 to Apex Power Parkway. A construction contract could be awarded as soon as next month, NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon told the board.

The move comes just days after a Faraday Future spokesman confirmed that a Shanghai court froze $182 million in assets tied to the company’s backer.

Earlier this year, Faraday executives announced that they were seeking $1 billion in financing to build a 650,000-square-foot manufacturing plant for electric vehicles at Apex Industrial Park.

