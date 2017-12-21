Contract approval clears way for storm drain in North Las Vegas

Construction is expected to start in 2018 on a new storm drain along Hollywood Boulevard between Centennial Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard, under a contract approved Wednesday night by the North Las Vegas City Council.

Curb, sidewalk and road pavement improvements are included in the $14.47 million project funded by the Clark County Regional Flood Control District of Southern Nevada. The new storm drain will have reinforced concrete pipes, drop inlets and manholes.

Separately, a section of Gowan Road spanning nearly 4 miles will be repaved between Allan Lane and Losee Road.

The North Las Vegas City Council awarded a $3.5 million contract to Las Vegas Paving to complete the work on Gowan, which includes adding asphalt pedestrian paths, storm drainage and improvements that will make the intersection complaint with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The project is funded by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s fuel revenue indexing fund.

