North Las Vegas

Coroner asks for help to ID elderly man found dead in North Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner's office is asking for the public's help in identifying an elderly man ...
The Clark County coroner's office is asking for the public's help in identifying an elderly man who was found dead Sept. 11, 2024, near the North Las Vegas Veterans Medical Center. These are some items found on the body. (Courtesy Clark County coroner's office)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2024 - 1:03 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an elderly man who was found dead last month in North Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the unidentified man, who is believed to be between 70 to 80 years old, was found dead on Sept. 11 near the North Las Vegas Veteran’s Medical Center.

The individual is a white male who is approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, of medium build, with a full head of white hair and bushy white eyebrows.

According to the coroner’s office, the man’s body was found by a pedestrian in a desert area across from the VA Center near E. Deer Springs Way and N. Palmer Street.

He was wearing a black back support brace around him (Abdomen Care brand), gray sweatpants, a gray tee shirt and black Velco strap tennis shoes, the release said.

Officials say the man also had on a yellow metal wedding ring and black-rimmed glasses.

According to the release, the individual was also was wearing a gray hat with a silver embroidered image of a ship on the front of it and the insignias “USS Mahan” “DLG-11” in gold.

Anyone who may have information that could help identify the decedent is asked to email the Clark County Coroner’s Office at coroner@clarkcountynv.gov. The case number is: 2024-06471.

