Coroner ID’s baby boy found in North Las Vegas dumpster

Raul Ramos and Adriana Hernandez, the couple accused of leaving a dead baby in a North Las Vegas dumpster, appear in court at North Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 3-month old boy found dead in a North Las Vegas dumpster on Jan. 19.

His name was Jessie Ramos, the coroner’s office said, and his cause and manner of death were still pending as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ramos’ parents, Raul Ramos and Adriana Hernandez, were arrested on Jan. 24. They told police they’d been smoking meth on Jan. 18 and put Jessie face-down on the bed because he was crying.

The parents told police that they made sure the baby’s face was turned to the side when they put him down, but noticed after a few minutes that he was face-down and not breathing, according to their arrest reports.

The couple was booked into Las Vegas City Jail on three counts each of child abuse or neglect and one count each of concealing evidence, but were released Wednesday while prosecutors prepared charges against them. Officers with the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement took Hernandez into custody on an immigration detainer Wednesday.

