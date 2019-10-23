Coroner IDs North Las Vegas woman stuck, killed by car

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 63-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a car Friday night in North Las Vegas.

She was Lovely Guance, 63, of North Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said Tuesday afternoon. Her death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. Friday at Camino Al Norte and Ann Road, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt. The woman was crossing Camino Al Norte outside of a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a car.

The woman died at the scene, Leavitt said. The driver did not show signs of impairment.

Further information about the crash was not available on Tuesday.

