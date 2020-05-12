Coroner IDs woman stuck, killed by truck in North Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 29-year-old woman hit and killed by a pickup truck in North Las Vegas on Friday morning.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lameia Jamerson died from blunt force trauma, and her death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said Monday.

Jamerson was crossing Cheyenne Avenue at Bassler Street outside of a crosswalk around 5:20 a.m. when she was hit by a black Dodge pickup, police have said.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police said they do not believe the driver was impaired.

