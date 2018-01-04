Coroner IDs woman who died from North Las Vegas fire injuries

The woman who died after she was injured in a fire this week in North Las Vegas has been identified as Amanda C. Geng, 32.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Amanda C. Geng, 32, was hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition after a fire in a vacant two-story building, according to North Las Vegas police. She died Wednesday morning and was identified Thursday by the coroner’s office.

North Las Vegas firefighters arrived at the fire about 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near East Lake Mead Boulevard, police said. The North Las Vegas Fire Department said the blaze was started by squatters trying to stay warm.

The person who was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire has not been identified, the coroner’s office said Thursday.

