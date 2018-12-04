Coroner rules man’s death near I-15 in March was accidental

The death of a 48-year-old man whose body was found near Interstate 15 in late March was ruled an accident.

Charles David Bowman died of methamphetamine intoxication, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

A Nevada Department of Transportation worker found Bowman’s body about 2:30 p.m. March 27 in an embankment near the highway’s southbound Lake Mead Boulevard offramp, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said at the time.

