Coroner rules North Las Vegas teen died from fentanyl toxicity

Jerion Morgan, 15, died on Feb. 23 after it was suspected he had taken fentanyl-laced pills.

The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday ruled that a 15-year-old boy died from fentanyl toxicity in February.

Jerion Morgan of North Las Vegas died on Feb. 23. His death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

Jerion went to the hospital after it was suspected that he had taken fentanyl-laced pills, North Las Vegas police said at the time.

Detectives learned that five children, including Jerion, had taken pills that were suspected to contain fentanyl. The students were all part of a group from Sedway Middle School, police spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

“There have been no arrests, but the case is still open,” Cuevas said Thursday.

