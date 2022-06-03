98°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
North Las Vegas

Coroner rules North Las Vegas teen died from fentanyl toxicity

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2022 - 5:01 pm
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @be ...
The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday ruled that a 15-year-old boy died from fentanyl toxicity in February.

Jerion Morgan of North Las Vegas died on Feb. 23. His death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

Jerion went to the hospital after it was suspected that he had taken fentanyl-laced pills, North Las Vegas police said at the time.

Detectives learned that five children, including Jerion, had taken pills that were suspected to contain fentanyl. The students were all part of a group from Sedway Middle School, police spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

“There have been no arrests, but the case is still open,” Cuevas said Thursday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
Lake Powell cliff collapses on Memorial Day — VIDEO
2
DUI suspect drank 5 shots of liquor before deadly crash, prosecutor says
DUI suspect drank 5 shots of liquor before deadly crash, prosecutor says
3
7 motorcycle gang members indicted in North Las Vegas slaying
7 motorcycle gang members indicted in North Las Vegas slaying
4
Formula One owner closes $240M land buy near Strip
Formula One owner closes $240M land buy near Strip
5
‘I’m going to shoot him ma’am’: 911 calls paint clear picture of killing
‘I’m going to shoot him ma’am’: 911 calls paint clear picture of killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST