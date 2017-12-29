Couple sold Santa Fe Station but still run bar/restaurant

Although Nevada business owners Sue and Paul Lowden sold Santa Fe Station nearly 20 years ago, the couple has held on to the 24-hour bar and restaurant Santa Fe Mining Company in the north valley.

The Raging Cajun Chicken Sandwich is served with potato salad on Dec. 28, 2017 at Santa Fe Mining Company, 5021 N. Rainbow Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

Zucchini sticks are served with buttermilk ranch on Dec. 28, 2017 at Santa Fe Mining Company, 5021 N. Rainbow Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

The Raging Cajun Chicken Sandwich is served with potato salad on Dec. 28, 2017 at Santa Fe Mining Company, 5021 N. Rainbow Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

A pool table is displayed on Dec. 28, 2017 at Santa Fe Mining Company, 5021 N. Rainbow Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

The exterior of Santa Fe Mining Company located at 5021 N. Rainbow Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

The bar area at Santa Fe Mining Company located at 5021 N. Rainbow Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

The mining-themed tavern opened in summer 1996 across the street from the casino, said Niki Martella, who has been a bartender for 20 years at Santa Fe Mining.

Santa Fe Mining sells sandwiches, salads and pizza. Martella said the burgers, which contain a half-pound of beef, are the most popular. The burgers include classic cheese for $7.95, a Baja burger (with avocado, bacon and pepperjack cheese) for $9.95, and turkey or veggie burgers for $8.95. Burgers are served with fries, potato salad or cole slaw.

Breakfast items include the Santa Fe breakfast (two eggs with bacon or sausage) for $6.95, omelets (served with toast and hash browns or fries) starting at $6.95 and flat-iron steak and eggs for $12.95.

Santa Fe Mining Company Where: 5021 N. Rainbow Blvd. Hours: Always open Contact: 702-655-5939 or santafeminingcompany.com

