North Las Vegas

Crash into tree, light pole kills 1 in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2023 - 8:14 am
 
(Getty Images)
A man was killed and a woman was injured after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in North Las Vegas, and police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on East Gowan Road near Bay Lake Trail, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Police say a gray 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup was eastbound on Gowan approaching Bay Lake at a high rate of speed when the pickup lost control and struck a light pole and tree before flipping over.

The driver, a woman believed to be in her early 40s, was outside the vehicle with minor injuries. The passenger, a man in his early 40s, was still in the vehicle, where medical personnel pronounced him deceased.

The driver, who was taken to University Medical Center for her injuries, has charges related to the crash pending, police said.

The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s officer.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

