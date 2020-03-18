Crash investigation forces road closure in North Las Vegas

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a crash Tuesday night in North Las Vegas, forcing a road closure.

North Decatur Boulevard is closed betweeen West Craig Road and West Camino Del Rancho, according to an RTC Twitter post. The crash occurred just before 8:55 p.m.

#FASTALERT 3/17/2020 8:54 PM Due to a Crash

Decatur Blvd is Closed in Both Directions

between Craig and Camino Del Rancho

Use Other Directions — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 18, 2020

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

