Crash investigation forces road closure in North Las Vegas
Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.
Police are investigating a crash Tuesday night in North Las Vegas, forcing a road closure.
North Decatur Boulevard is closed betweeen West Craig Road and West Camino Del Rancho, according to an RTC Twitter post. The crash occurred just before 8:55 p.m.
3/17/2020 8:54 PM
Due to a Crash
Decatur Blvd is Closed in Both Directions
between Craig and Camino Del Rancho
Use Other Directions
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 18, 2020
Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.