North Las Vegas

Crowd treated to College of Southern Nevada students’ films

October 24, 2018 - 7:21 am
 

Violet Baldwin has been making films for as long as she can remember. Her drive, she said, has always been motivated by the lack of women in the film industry.

“I think my parents got me a camera when I was seven,” said Baldwin, 18. “I filmed anything: my dolls … animals. Growing up I never really had a woman role model to look up to in the film business, so I never thought that it was possible for me to be good at. As I got older, I wanted to become that person that young girls could look up to and be like, ‘That’s what I want to do, and it’s possible for me to do it.’”

Baldwin, a former Centennial Hills resident and film student at the College of Southern Nevada, was one of several students whose films were shown Oct. 12 at the seventh annual CSN Short Film Showcase at Nicholas J. Horne Theater on the CSN North Las Vegas Campus. Her films “Que Vida” and “Lance, Camera, Action,” about magician Lance Burton, were featured in the show.

“Que Vida is about my grandpa and how he fell in love with woodworking after losing a very close friend of his,” said Baldwin, who now lives in California, attending Azusa Pacific University. “He taught him all the ins and outs of what it takes to really make wood into art, and as soon as he passed away he gave my grandpa everything he owned — wood he’s collected after years and years.”

Ari Lowenthal, a 28-year-old Centennial Hills resident and current CSN film student, produced a black-and-white film that followed the life of a detective who solved murders he committed himself. Lowenthal said he’s inspired by people who want to tell stories that haven’t already been told.

“The hardest part had to be the amount of time we had to get it done,” he said. “Filmmaking is a team-oriented process. It’s all about having a good crew and having a good cast. I had that for this project.”

Films by Baldwin and Lowenthal were nominated for awards at the Student Production Award Emmys, held in June in Rancho Mirage, California, by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Pacific Southwest Chapter.

CSN’s videography and film students have been nominated for 54 Student Production Award Emmys in the last four years and have won 33, said John Aliano, director of the videography and film program at CSN. This year, the students took home seven, and the Short Film Showcase featured a few of the films that won awards.

The program has grown exponentially since it began seven years ago, Aliano said. He said he remembers the days when the Short Film Showcase hardly filled up a room. About 150 attended this year.

“It was a wonderful energy, though,” Aliano said. “I liked the first few years when it had that sort of raw feel. It’s shifted, but for the better because we’ve fine-tuned things. I would love to see this program in its own performing arts building one day — with a big stage where major productions can be shot — just so students can feel that simulation and see how it works.”

Contact Mia Sims at msims@reviewjournal.com. Follow @miasims___ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in North Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
North Las Vegas Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like