Decision delayed on locations for North Las Vegas school, park

A decision on whether J.D. Middle School and Hartke Park should swap locations was delayed once again Wednesday.

J.D. Smith Middle School (Google Street View)

The North Las Vegas City Council agreed to put off indefinitely a decision on whether to grant Clark County School District’s request to demolish the downtown area middle school at 1301 E. Tonopah Ave. and rebuild it next door at Hartke Park.

In turn, the school district would pay for developing a new park on the school site.

Councilman Isaac Barron requested the second postponement as the city continues to work with the school district on selecting amenities for the new park. Barron said he expects the issue to be settled within three months.

