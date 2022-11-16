Diaper bank distributes 2 millionth diaper, unveils new mobile unit

Baby’s Bounty, a supporter and resource for at-risk families with young children, commemorated the distribution of its 2 millionth free diaper.

(Getty Images)

Baby’s Bounty, a supporter and resource for at-risk families with young children, commemorated the distribution of its 2 millionth free diaper by its North Las Vegas diaper bank on Wednesday.

Nevada Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead was present for the ceremony at 2420 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

A new van that will serve as the diaper bank’s mobile diaper distribution vehicle was unveiled. It will travel across Southern Nevada communities to distribute supplies to families in need who cannot make it to diaper banks during regularly scheduled distribution events, the release said.

In keeping with a celebratory theme, a community fair was offered to attending guests, with games, raffles, prizes, information and giveaways.