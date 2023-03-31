DMV closes North Las Vegas location after lack of water service

The DMV location, which services 1,000 people a day, is expected to reopen on Saturday.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles closed its North Decatur Boulevard location in North Las Vegas on Friday, March 31, 2023, after staff noticed that the office had no water service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles closed its North Decatur Boulevard location in North Las Vegas on Friday after staff noticed that the office had no water service, but it should reopen by Saturday morning, a spokesman said.

“I really don’t know why the water is out, but the water is out,” said Kevin Malone, the DMV public information officer.

The agency’s staff learned the water had been shut down before the office, at 7170 N. Decatur Blvd., opened and had to turn away a line of people waiting for the location to open at the usual time of 8 a.m., Malone said.

“We were trying to get a port-a-potty and a washing station but we weren’t able to obtain them in a timely matter,” he said.

The responsibility for water service at the DMV office rests with the city of North Las Vegas and the Nevada State Public Work’s Division’s Buildings and Grounds Maintenance agency, since the DMV does not own any of its buildings, Malone said.

North Las Vegas officials have said that the water will resume flowing, including in the rest rooms, by 8 a.m. Saturday, he said.

The office, which normally services 1,000 people a day, will accommodate customers who had appointments on Friday by permitting them to walk in without an appointment starting Monday to April 14, he said.

The DMV, which processes walk-in customers on Saturdays, will resume that service tomorrow, where the office gives out a ticket with a time for them to return later in the day, he said.

Kathleen Richards, public information officer for North Las Vegas, said that low water pressure ensued at about 6:40 a.m. after city water works crews were doing repairs and switched over to another water reservior tank.

The workers were able to fix valves causing the problem by 8:20 a.m. Some people in North Las Vegas were unable to access water adequately for the 100-minute period due to the low pressure, Richards said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.