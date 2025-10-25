Dogs celebrate spooky season in North Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The sixth annual Paws in the Park took place Saturday at Aliante Nature Discovery Park.
The Halloween-themed event brought out dogs and their owners to Aliante Nature Discovery Park, with the dressed-up dogs participating in a Doggie Paw-rade, a Halloween dog costume content, and a dog and human look-alike contest, according to a press release from the city of North Las Vegas.
The nonprofit Hearts Alive Village, which operates low-cost vet clinics, an adoption center and a cat cafe, among other services, provided on-site vaccinations and microchips.