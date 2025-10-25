Dogs celebrate spooky season in North Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The sixth annual Paws in the Park took place Saturday at Aliante Nature Discovery Park.

Braxton Lewis, 1, and Sammy take first place in the dog and human twinning contest during the Sixth Annual Paws in the Park event at Aliante Nature Discovery Park in North Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The event included vaccinations and microchipping, doggie “paw-rade,” Halloween dog costume contest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Casey Parra and her dog and Valentino take first place in Halloween dog costume contest during the Sixth Annual Paws in the Park event at Aliante Nature Discovery Park in North Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The event included vaccinations and microchipping, doggie “paw-rade,” and dog and human twinning contest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Participants in the costume dog contest and the dog and human twinning contest pose on stage during the Sixth Annual Paws in the Park event at Aliante Nature Discovery Park in North Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The event included vaccinations and microchipping and a doggie “paw-rade.” (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Priscilla Moy and her dog Togepi get some attention during the Sixth Annual Paws in the Park event at Aliante Nature Discovery Park in North Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The event included vaccinations and microchipping, doggie “paw-rade,” Halloween dog costume contest and dog and human twinning contest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Susan and Scarlett Garrett, 4, walk with their dog Pistol Annie during the Sixth Annual Paws in the Park event at Aliante Nature Discovery Park in North Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The event included vaccinations and microchipping, doggie “paw-rade,” Halloween dog costume contest and dog and human twinning contest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Participants walk in the doggie “paw-rade” during the Sixth Annual Paws in the Park event at Aliante Nature Discovery Park in North Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The event included vaccinations and microchipping, Halloween dog costume contest and dog and human twinning contest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Participants walk in the doggie “paw-rade” during the Sixth Annual Paws in the Park event at Aliante Nature Discovery Park in North Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The event included vaccinations and microchipping, Halloween dog costume contest and dog and human twinning contest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raider checks out other dogs in costume with his mother Randi Humphrey during the Sixth Annual Paws in the Park event at Aliante Nature Discovery Park in North Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The event included vaccinations and microchipping, doggie “paw-rade,” Halloween dog costume contest and dog and human twinning contest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jimmy and Taina Vega pose int the Photo Booth with their dogs Brooklyn, left, and Rico during the Sixth Annual Paws in the Park event at Aliante Nature Discovery Park in North Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The event included vaccinations and microchipping, doggie “paw-rade,” Halloween dog costume contest and dog and human twinning contest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elaina and Mike DeNutte walk check out the booths with their dog Gypsy during the Sixth Annual Paws in the Park event at Aliante Nature Discovery Park in North Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The event included vaccinations and microchipping, doggie “paw-rade,” Halloween dog costume contest and dog and human twinning contest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Beth Alcain takes a photo of her dog Bailey during the Sixth Annual Paws in the Park event at Aliante Nature Discovery Park in North Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The event included vaccinations and microchipping, doggie “paw-rade,” Halloween dog costume contest and dog and human twinning contest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Makaela Simmons and her dog Maverick walk through the booths during the Sixth Annual Paws in the Park event at Aliante Nature Discovery Park in North Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The event included vaccinations and microchipping, doggie “paw-rade,” Halloween dog costume contest and dog and human twinning contest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sixth annual Paws in the Park took place in North Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Halloween-themed event brought out dogs and their owners to Aliante Nature Discovery Park, with the dressed-up dogs participating in a Doggie Paw-rade, a Halloween dog costume content, and a dog and human look-alike contest, according to a press release from the city of North Las Vegas.

The nonprofit Hearts Alive Village, which operates low-cost vet clinics, an adoption center and a cat cafe, among other services, provided on-site vaccinations and microchips.