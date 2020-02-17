Donations near $20K for family of children struck in crosswalk

Community members have donated nearly $20,000 in support of the family of two children struck in a crosswalk by a pickup in North Las Vegas on Friday.

A memorial for a brother and sister hit by a truck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, sits next to a crosswalk on Lone Mountain Road, near Losee Road, in North Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 17. The brother died Sunday at University Medical Center. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dozens of parents and students hold candles during a candlelight vigil at Somerset Academy in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, on behalf of two young students struck by a truck near the school on Friday. One of the two died Sunday at University Medical Center. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Dozens of parents and students pray during a candlelight vigil at Somerset Academy in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, on behalf of two young students struck by a truck near the school on Friday. One of the two died Sunday at University Medical Center. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Mark Kline, 47 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 12-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister were critically injured when they were hit by a black Dodge Ram pickup on Lone Mountain Road near Losee Road around 3:30 p.m., police said. They were walking in a crosswalk.

The boy later died at University Medical Center surrounded by family, police said Sunday. His sister remains hospitalized. The names of the youths have not been released by authorities.

A Gofundme account titled “Help the family of Losee siblings struck by a car” had committals of $19,317 from 277 donors as of Monday morning. An outpouring of grief and support for the family was also expressed on the fundraising page for the family of the children.

“Praying for the family,” wrote Monica Brown. “May God give you healing and comfort at this time.”

Another poster, Terreah Snow, wrote “my prayers are with your family at this tragic time. I am truly sorry for this trial, and hope that you will be surrounded by love and support.”

Donations by individuals ranged from $5 to $2,000.

The driver of the pickup was identified by police as Mark Kline, 47. He was arrested on two charges of failing to use due care around pedestrians and one charge each of failing to maintain lane and failing to give full time and attention to driving.

After the death of the boy, North Las Vegas police said they added a charge of vehicular manslaughter, but North Las Vegas Justice Court online records do not show that a manslaughter charge has been formally filed in court. Courts are closed Monday because of Presidents Day. North Las Vegas Municipal Court records indicate Kline owes $904 for the ticket/citations and related fees.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.