Donor pays tribute to fallen NLVPD ‘good boy,’ K-9 Jako

The North Las Vegas Police Department said it appreciates the anonymous donor’s show of kindness.

Billboard messages across the Las Vegas Valley purchased anonymously pay tribute to North Las Vegas Police Department K9 Jako, who died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The North Las Vegas Police Department K-9 Unit, along with the rest of the force, has expressed its gratitude to whoever bought billboard messages across the Las Vegas Valley for one of its fallen.

“Forever and Always Remembered as a Good Boy” reads the tribute to K-9 Jako, who died July 1 due to health complications, a release from the department said.

The billboards display his photo, End of Watch date and the epitaph.

“This is such an immense act of kindness,” NLVPD Chief Pamela Ojeda said in the release. “We thank the community for the respect and recognition of K-9 Jako’s passing. Any officer who is no longer with us, including our four legged officers, is felt not only by us, but by the community we have sworn to protect and serve.”

Jako was laid to rest with department honors this month.

