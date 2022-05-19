Donors sought for Battle of the Badges blood drive

The North Las Vegas Police Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department will have a friendly competition to see who can encourage the most blood donors on Monday at Aliante Casino. (American Red Cross of Southern Nevada)

The North Las Vegas police and fire departments will engage in some friendly competition Monday at their first American Red Cross of Southern Nevada Battle of the Badges blood drive.

Donors can vote for their favorite agency before giving blood at the event, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas. The team of first responders with the most votes is declared the winner at the end of the event.

“As first responders, we see the need for blood donations firsthand every day,” said Joseph Calhoun, North Las Vegas Fire Department chief. “We encourage the public to help save lives by coming out and donating blood.”

The Red Cross is partnering with Boyd Gaming to support the event, the first of its kind in North Las Vegas, which is designed to help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with lifesaving blood products.

“The need for blood is real and has life-and-death consequences for our community,” said Jacqueline Gravatt, North Las Vegas acting police chief.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the blood drive by going to RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS and using the NLVBOTB sponsor code.

The Red Cross is giving away 20-ounce aluminum water bottles to donors as long as supplies last.

