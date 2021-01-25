Driver, 37, dies after car hits pole in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating the crash, which killed a 37-year-old man on Sunday night near the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Bassler Street.

North Las Vegas police are investigating a single-car crash that killed a 37-year-old man on Sunday night.

Officer Alexander Cuevas said police were called at 11:34 p.m. to the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Bassler Street to a report of a crash.

First responders arrived and found an injured man behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that had left the eastbound lanes of Lake Mead and struck a pole in the median, police said in a news release..

The motorist was taken to an area hospital where he died. Police do not know yet what caused the driver’s car to leave the roadway. He has not yet been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

