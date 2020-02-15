Driver arrested after pickup strikes 2 siblings in North Las Vegas

A driver was arrested on suspicion of distracted driving after a pickup truck struck a 9-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother while they were crossing a street in North Las Vegas, police said.

North Las Vegas police investigate after a crash at Lone Mountain and Losee roads in North Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A driver was arrested on suspicion of distracted driving after his pickup hit a 9-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother while they were crossing a street in North Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, police said.

The 47-year-old driver was booked into Las Vegas City Jail, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said Friday evening. He said distracted driving was a “major cause” of the crash.

The siblings were hit by a black Dodge Ram pickup about 3:30 p.m. Friday at Lone Mountain and Losee roads, shortly after the nearby Somerset Academy school day had ended, Leavitt said.

The siblings were hit by a pickup while crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, he said. They were taken to University Medical Center, where they remained in critical condition Friday night.

Leavitt said the truck driver remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with investigators. Police later said the 47-year-old man was taken to a hospital to have his blood drawn to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

