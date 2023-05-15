Driver critical, impairment suspected after 2 crashes in North Las Vegas

A driver suspected of being impaired was in critical condition after two crashes.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The driver of a pickup truck that police said was involved in two crashes Saturday night in North Las Vegas remained in critical condition Sunday.

Speed and impairment were believed to be factors in the crashes, according to an email from a North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson.

According to police, a gray F-150 pickup truck hit a Ford Raptor pickup near Aviary Way and Common Loon Lane, then drove off.

The F-150 pickup headed south on Allen Lane in a “reckless manner,” police said, toward Allen Lane and West Ann Road.

At Allen and Anne, the F-150 crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Chevy 1500 pickup, police said, just after 10:40 p.m.

The F-150 driver was taken to University Medical Center and was in critical condition, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy pickup were also taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The driver of the Raptor pickup wasn’t hurt.

The police department is investigating.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.