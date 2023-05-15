78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
North Las Vegas

Driver critical, impairment suspected after 2 crashes in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2023 - 10:01 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The driver of a pickup truck that police said was involved in two crashes Saturday night in North Las Vegas remained in critical condition Sunday.

Speed and impairment were believed to be factors in the crashes, according to an email from a North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson.

According to police, a gray F-150 pickup truck hit a Ford Raptor pickup near Aviary Way and Common Loon Lane, then drove off.

The F-150 pickup headed south on Allen Lane in a “reckless manner,” police said, toward Allen Lane and West Ann Road.

At Allen and Anne, the F-150 crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Chevy 1500 pickup, police said, just after 10:40 p.m.

The F-150 driver was taken to University Medical Center and was in critical condition, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy pickup were also taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The driver of the Raptor pickup wasn’t hurt.

The police department is investigating.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89
Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89
2
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
3
Sick New World makes its sold-out, sweaty debut — PHOTOS
Sick New World makes its sold-out, sweaty debut — PHOTOS
4
Late Knights-Oilers Game 6 start time bad for NHL fans
Late Knights-Oilers Game 6 start time bad for NHL fans
5
NASA images show Colorado River changes after simulated flood
NASA images show Colorado River changes after simulated flood
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Motorcyclist dies in Blue Diamond Road crash
Motorcyclist dies in Blue Diamond Road crash
1 killed in south Las Vegas crash
1 killed in south Las Vegas crash
Woman dies almost 2 months after crash, police say
Woman dies almost 2 months after crash, police say
Motorcyclist dies in central valley crash
Motorcyclist dies in central valley crash
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash
Man who fled crash returns to hospital later and dies, police say
Man who fled crash returns to hospital later and dies, police say