North Las Vegas

Driver dies in fiery, hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2024 - 10:12 am
 
North Las Vegas police (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A person died early Sunday morning after a crash involving two vehicles in North Las Vegas.

At 1:30 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Challenger was traveling westbound on Centennial Parkway and was approaching Bruce Street at a “high rate of speed,” North Las Vegas police said in a statement.

At the same time, a mid-2000s Hyundai Sonata was also westbound on Centennial Parkway and was ahead of the Dodge Challenger. The Dodge Challenger struck the rear of the Hyundai Sonata, which caused the Hyundai to catch fire. The occupants of the Dodge Challenger then fled the scene on foot, police said.

The Hyundai Sonata’s driver was the only occupant and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Officer after the notification of their next of kin.

Speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the collision.

