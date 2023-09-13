75°F
North Las Vegas

Driver dies in North Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2023 - 7:42 am
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A man was killed in a crash in North Las Vegas, police said Wednesday morning.

The man was driving north on North 5th Street near East Cheyenne Avenue when his vehicle left the road and rolled over, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said he was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

