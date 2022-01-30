Driver in crash that killed 9 doing ‘north of 80,’ official says

The Saturday afternoon “mass casualty traffic collision” at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street involved six vehicles.

Nick Gomez, left, and Erik Ramos pay respects for a friend who passed away in “a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nick Gomez, kneeling, pays respects for a friend who passed away in “a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Items left in memory of the victims are seen at "a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chris Noel, whose wife Tiffani May was injured in a car accident that killed nine people, is joined by his wife’s cousin Tameka Henry as he is reunited with their dog Magic that escaped the car during the accident on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in North Las Vegas near the intersection of Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Tiffani May was one of the people injured in the car crash that killed nine people on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at West Cheyenne Avenue and North Commerce Street in North Las Vegas, Nevada. (Courtesy of Tameka Henry)

Z’kya Smith, 15, left, gets help from Brandy Glasgow putting a collar on Magic, who belonged to a victim injured in a crash that killed nine people, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in North Las Vegas in a dirt lot near the intersection of Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue. Magic ran away at the time of the accident. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chris Noel, left, thanks volunteer Kelly Winder, right, who helped find his dog Magic, who was traveling with Noel’s wife when she was in a traffic collision that killed nine people on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in North Las Vegas in a dirt lot near the intersection of Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue. Magic ran away at the time of the accident. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nick Gomez, left, and Erik Ramos talk about a friend who passed away in “a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Erik Ramos, left, and Nick Gomez pay respects for a friend who passed away in “a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Damage from "a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people is seen along Cheyenne Avenue at Commerce Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Flowers and a teddy bear are seen by the location of "a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Authorities get set to tow a vehicle involved a six-car crash at the scene of a fatal crash on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2020. Nine people died in the accident. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle that was involved a six-vehicle crash is towed away from the scene of a fatal accident on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2020. Nine people died in the accident. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities get set to tow a vehicle involved a six-car crash at the scene of a fatal crash on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2020. Nine people died in the accident. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a six-vehicle crash on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2020. Nine people died in the accident. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities get set to tow a vehicle involved a six-car crash at the scene of a fatal crash on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2020. Nine people died in the accident. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities get set to tow a vehicle involved a six-car crash at the scene of a fatal crash on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2020. Nine people died in the accident. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Roads are blocked off on West Cheyenne Avenue as North Las Vegas police respond to a deadly crash involving multiple fatalities on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Roads are blocked off on West Cheyenne Avenue as North Las Vegas police respond to a deadly crash involving multiple fatalities on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Roads are blocked off on West Cheyenne Avenue as North Las Vegas police respond to a deadly crash involving multiple fatalities on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Roads are blocked off on West Cheyenne Avenue as North Las Vegas police respond to a deadly crash involving multiple fatalities on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The scene where nine people were killed after a motorist sped through a red light on Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An aerial view of the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas where nine people died in a six-car crash on Saturday, January 29, 2022. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An aerial view of the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas where nine people died in a six-car crash on Saturday, January 29, 2022. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An aerial view of the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas where nine people died in a six-car crash on Saturday, January 29, 2022. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

An aerial view of the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas where nine people died in a six-car crash on Saturday, January 29, 2022. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II talks about the “mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee visits the scene of “a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Andrew Bennett, director of the newly formed Clark County Department of Traffic Safety, visits the scene of “a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Andrew Bennett, director of the newly formed Clark County Department of Traffic Safety, talks about the scene of “a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The scene where nine people were killed after a motorist sped through a red light on Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Flowers and a teddy bear at scene where nine people were killed after a motorist sped through a red light on Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Seven of nine people killed in a North Las Vegas multi-vehicle crash were family members, including four children and three adults, police and family said Sunday.

Two others who suffered fatal injuries were in a Dodge Challenger authorities said blew through a red light Saturday afternoon at more than twice the speed limit, causing the crash at the intersection of Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue. At least four others in separate vehicles were injured, police said.

“A heartfelt condolences to the families and everyone affected by this horrific incident,” acting North Las Vegas Police Chief Jacqueline Gravatt said. “It affects us as a community as a valley and as a nation as a whole.”

The driver of the Challenger was traveling “north of” 80 mph along Commerce Street, where the speed limit is 35 mph, at the time of the crash, Clark County Office of Traffic Safety director Andrew Bennett told the Review-Journal.

North Las Vegas Police called it the deadliest wreck on valley roads in recent history, after updating the number of fatalities late Saturday.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Sunday night identified eight of the nine people killed in the crash. Those in a Toyota Sienna were Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35. All were from North Las Vegas.

The driver of the Challenger was identified as Gary Dean Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas. The passenger of the Challenger had not yet been identified as of Sunday night.

The NTSB, in coordination with the North Las Vegas Police Department, is launching a go-team to investigate the fatal Jan. 29, 2022, multi-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Check Twitter @NTSB_Newsroom for updates. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 30, 2022

Police said the six-vehicle crash, reported about 3 p.m. Saturday, occurred when the Challenger sped north on Commerce Street, ran a red light at West Cheyenne Avenue and hit five vehicles, including a minivan carrying seven people from the same family. Most of the vehicles ended up in a vacant lot at the northeast corner of the intersection.

A woman who launched a GoFundMe page on Sunday wrote that her family members were in one of the vehicles struck.

The post said in Spanish that she had lost multiple children, two stepchildren, and a brother.

“There is no bigger pain than to lose all your children,” Erlinda Zacarias wrote. “I ask you, with my heart on my sleeve, to help me raise funds to give them a proper goodbye.”

Near the crash site on Sunday afternoon, Nick Gomez and Erik Ramos brought candles and a teddy bear, identifying of one of the victims as a 17-year-old named Bryan in a photo on Zacarias’ page.

A GoFundMe spokesman said the company had verified the fundraiser. The page had raised more than $5,000 by 4:30 p.m.

One of the two people taken to University Medical Center survived, but suffered life-threatening injuries, police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

Fifteen people in total were involved, police said.

“We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before,” Cuevas said. “… Please make this a safer community by slowing down. Pay attention to speed limits.”

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families who are experiencing a tremendous and unnecessary loss due to a careless and senseless act,” North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said at an 11 p.m. news conference near the scene.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department, which has a firehouse nearby, responded within two minutes with two engines, a ladder truck and two ambulances. A group of 18 firefighters were commanded by a fire chief, spokesman Nino Galloway said Sunday.

Medic West Ambulance, which also has a station in the area, responded with five ambulances, Galloway said.

Galloway described the first five minutes as “chaotic.”

“Obviously, when you have such a heavy loss of life, it will have that impact,” Galloway said. “It’s not surprising that it was chaotic. It would be chaotic if one person loss their life.”

Leaders react

Clark County commissioner William McCurdy II, whose district includes the crash site, visited the scene on Sunday afternoon.

“At the end of the day, this was 100 percent avoidable and preventable,” he said. “Speed played a factor. It’s posted 35 miles per hour. Six vehicles were hit, multiple vehicles ended up in this desert that we’re at right now. That is unacceptable. That’s an unreasonable expectation for us to be able to go out and be about our business and not make it home. It could’ve been anybody. It could’ve been me, myself, because I actually don’t live too far from here. It’s very frustrating.”

Local leaders took to Twitter on Sunday morning to express condolences.

“Our hearts ache for the families & loved ones of the 9 people killed in this senseless act – Kathy & I will be keeping them in our hearts & prayers during this very difficult time,” Gov. Steve Sisolak wrote in a tweet.

“This is so tragic and my heart goes out to all of the family members of the victims of this senseless incident,” Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones wrote. “And please, drivers, just slow down. Getting to your destination a few seconds earlier isn’t ever worth speeding through a red light.”

“Mass casualty events should not happen on local roads. This is a heartbreaking tragedy that was avoidable,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft wrote. “Personal responsibility-slow the hell down. Better engineering-for all road users. Improved education-refreshers on rules of the road. Enforcement-fair but meaningful.”

“My thoughts are with the families & loved ones of the 9 people killed in this senseless and preventable tragedy,” Sen. Jacky Rosen wrote. “I urge all drivers to please slow down and be aware of their surroundings. We all have a responsibility to be safe and cautious on the roads.”

“My heart goes out to the families of the nine victims of this tragic crash” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wrote. “Paul and I are thinking of you. Please slow down on the roads and help us keep our community safe.”

“Such a horrible, preventable accident,” Attorney General Aaron Ford wrote. “Praying for the families of those lost. Slow down, everyone. Please.”

“I am struggling to find the words this morning,” Bennett wrote in a tweet, calling for immediate action. “9 lives lost in 1 preventable crash. My thoughts are with the victims’ families & the men and women who responded to this crash. Going to work tomorrow has a renewed sense of urgency.”

Recent wrecks in the Vegas valley

The crash occurred less than 24 hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck on the same throughway, less than 2 miles away.

Less than three weeks ago, another six-vehicle crash just south of Las Vegas left four people dead.

On Jan. 10, a Cadillac was headed north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Jean when it collided with a Toyota pickup, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. The Toyota burst into flames, and three people inside were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac, a woman, also died at the scene.

This is the deadliest event in the Las Vegas Valley since the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Strip, which killed 60 victims. Six people died in a downtown Las Vegas apartment fire in 2019.

Saturday’s wreck marked the deadliest crash on Clark County roads since December 2020, when a box truck driver high on methamphetamine plowed into a group of bicyclists, killing five near Searchlight.

Jordan Barson, 45, hit cyclists Erin Michelle Ray, 39, Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41, Michael Todd Murray, 57, Aksoy Ahmet, 48, and Tom Trauger, 57, as they rode along U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight.

Barson was ordered to serve a prison term of between 16 and 40 years.

A year earlier, four people were killed, including three generations from one family, and two were critically burned in a fiery seven-vehicle crash in the western valley.

Police said a speeding 38-year-old Tacuma Wesley ran through a red light at Durango Drive and Desert Inn Road and slammed into another car, killing Donna Martinez, 48; her daughter, 29-year-old Amanda Martinez; and granddaughter, 4-year-old Layla Martinez-White.

Wesley, who authorities said had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash, also died.

Among other recent deadly wrecks in Nevada: an Elko County crash in February 2020 left four people dead; a June 2018 wreck in Washoe County killed four; and a May 2018 crash in Nye County left five dead.

Recent spike in traffic deaths

Last year was the deadliest on Nevada roads in 14 years. Nevada had 382 traffic fatalities in 2021, representing an 18 percent year-over-year increase statewide.

“It’s shocking,” Bennett said recently. “We believe that speed and impairment will continue to be the leading causes of fatalities, and at the end of the day those two specifically are choices that people make.”

Near the scene of Saturday’s wreck, Bennett pointed out that there were no other traffic lights for about a half mile in either direction. He said early indications showed that the light had been red for some time before the driver of the Challenger entered the intersection.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced in a tweet that it plans to investigate the crash.

There will be two investigations, Bennett said — one from NTSB and one from local agencies.

That would mark only the second time in the last 10 years the the NTSB investigates a crash in Southern Nevada, including the collision that left the bicyclists dead, Bennett said.

Bennett, who only started his new job in the newly created department on Monday, said the conversation about fatal crashes needs to change.

“Right now, we’re only investigating fatals for criminality,” he said. “So if we start to shift the conversation to cause, and how we can implement those counter measures, that’s what I’m excited about.”

In Clark County, there was a year-over-year increase of 22 percent with 235 deaths. About 8 percent of all cases investigated by the county coroner’s office in 2021 were fatal crashes.

Fatalities had fallen for several years, reaching a low of 304 in 2019. They’ve increased both of the past two years, state data shows.

The highest death total noted by state records dating to 1991 happened in 2006, when 431 fatalities were recorded.

Staff reporter Jonah Dylan and investigative reporter Michael Scott Davidson contributed to this story.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez and David Wilson at rtorres@reviewjournal.com and dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites and @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.