Driver in fatal North Las Vegas crash arrested

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2022 - 10:34 am
 
Updated April 9, 2022 - 2:50 pm
Thomas Munoz Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Ann Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning in a North Las Vegas crash.

Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Ann Road and Allen Lane after 7 a.m., according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

Officers arrived and located the collision involving a sedan and a motorcycle in the intersection.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the sedan drove northbound on Allen Lane, through a red light, at a high rate of speed. The male motorcyclist, who was traveling westbound on Ann Road, went through the intersection on a green light, when he was struck by the sedan. The motorcyclist, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan, 29-year-old Thomas Munoz Jr., was arrested and booked on driving while impaired resulting in death, failure to follow traffic lights, reckless driving, failure to render aid and not wearing a seatbelt.

