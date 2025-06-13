104°F
North Las Vegas

Driver in NLV crash that left 1 dead did not stop at stop sign, police say

North Las Vegas Police Department (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2025 - 5:23 pm
 

One person is dead after two cars collided Thursday morning in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 10:38 a.m. at the intersection of Revere Street and Rossmoyne Avenue when a Hyundai Sonata did not stop at a stop sign and crossed paths with a Dodge Ram, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release.

Two passengers in the Hyundai Sonata were taken to University Medical Center Trauma with “critical injuries,” police said. One passenger has since been pronounced dead.

Speed and impairment are not suspected to be factors in the crash, police said.

