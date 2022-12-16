Driver in suspected DUI crash that killed toddler girls is ID’d

The driver in the crash that killed two toddler girls in North Las Vegas has been identified by police. She is the girls’ aunt, police said.

Kalean Manning, left, and Raenysa Washington (NDOT photos)

Taylor and Rose Wilmer (Tavon Wilmer)

A memorial on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the site of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of Scott Robinson Boulevard, North Las Vegas, that killed two toddlers and hospitalized two adults. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A memorial on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the site of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of Scott Robinson Boulevard, North Las Vegas, that killed two toddlers and hospitalized two adults. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kristian Rogers 14, who jumped over his backyard wall to help victims of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive in North Las Vegas, looks at a makeshift memorial on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured after their car struck a palm tree Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Davis Mallory looks at the scene of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured after their car struck a palm tree Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kaleah Manning, 23, is suspected of DUI in the Sunday night wreck that killed Taylor and Rose Wilmer. Taylor was 3. Rose was 2.

Manning is the girls’ aunt, police said.

Raenysa Washington, 25, was the passenger in the van. She is the girls’ mom.

Both Manning and Washington face charges, police announced.

Manning faces numerous DUI-related charges, while Washington faces two counts of child neglect/endangerment resulting in death.

Both girls were wearing adult seat belts instead of the age-appropriate car seats they were required by law to be seated in while traveling in a vehicle.

According to police, a silver Honda van veered off the road on the curve of Scott Robinson Boulevard, north of Lone Mountain Road, just after 9:15 p.m. Sunday. The van sideswiped trees, a light pole, a wall and finally hit a palm tree head on, police said.

Taylor died at the scene. Rose was taken to University Medical Center but died early Monday.

Both adults were described as being in serious condition when they also were taken to University Medical Center.

Eyewitnesses decried a gruesome scene in the aftermath of the crash.

On Wednesday, Tavon Wilmer, 22, the girls’ dad, said the crash was “something that should never have happened.”

“My girls were beautiful, smart girls,” Wilmer said.

