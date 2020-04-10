Driver killed after truck crash in North Las Vegas

The single-vehicle crash occurred near Simmons Street and Citizen Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The driver of a pickup was killed Thursday night when his truck ran off a North Las Vegas road and struck two light poles and a bus shelter, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred near Simmons Street and Citizen Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from a North Las Vegas city spokesman.

North Las Vegas police said the 2006 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on Simmons when it “left the road” and crashed. The person died at the scene.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area of the crash while the investigation is underway.

