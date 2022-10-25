58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
North Las Vegas

Driver killed in four-vehicle crash on I-15 in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2022 - 3:28 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol car. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol car. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) @bizutesfaye

A man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on northbound I-15, south of Cheyenne Avenue.

A utility truck was driving in the far right lane as traffic was stopped ahead. The driver of the truck did not slow down and crashed into the back of a red pickup truck causing the pickup to hit a tan SUV. The SUV struck a white box truck, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
2
CARTOONS: It’s the blind leading the blind around here
CARTOONS: It’s the blind leading the blind around here
3
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
4
Disbarred attorney sentenced to prison for stealing clients’ money
Disbarred attorney sentenced to prison for stealing clients’ money
5
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST