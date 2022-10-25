Driver killed in four-vehicle crash on I-15 in North Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday on I-15 near Cheyenne Avenue.

Nevada Highway Patrol car. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) @bizutesfaye

A man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on northbound I-15, south of Cheyenne Avenue.

A utility truck was driving in the far right lane as traffic was stopped ahead. The driver of the truck did not slow down and crashed into the back of a red pickup truck causing the pickup to hit a tan SUV. The SUV struck a white box truck, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.

