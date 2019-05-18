Drones arrive for festival at North Las Vegas park — PHOTOS

Pilots across the Las Vegas Valley practiced their drone stunts at Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas on Friday.

Jason Daub, a pilot in command, inspects before flying the Vapor 55 unmanned helicopter over Craig Ranch Park on Friday, May 17, 2019, as drone pilots practice their drone stunts for Saturday's drone festival in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Dave Martel, Metro’s small unmanned aerial system program manager, flies his drone over Craig Ranch Park on Friday, May 17, 2019, as drone pilots practice their drone stunts for Saturday's drone festival in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jason Daub, a pilot in command, flies his Phantom IV drone over Craig Ranch Park on Friday, May 17, 2019, as drone pilots practice their drone stunts for Saturday's drone festival in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jason Daub, a pilot in command, flies his Phantom IV drone over Craig Ranch Park on Friday, May 17, 2019, as drone pilots practice their drone stunts for Saturday's drone festival in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Phantom IV drone flies over Craig Ranch Park on Friday, May 17, 2019, as drone pilots practice their drone stunts for Saturday's drone festival in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jason Daub, left, a pilot in command, and Kevin Lucky Fallico, director of operation at Arisight, cary the Vapor 55 unmanned helicopter at Craig Ranch Park on Friday, May 17, 2019, as they prepare to practice their drone stunts for Saturday's drone festival in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jason Daub, a pilot in command, flies the Vapor 55 unmanned helicopter over Craig Ranch Park on Friday, May 17, 2019, as drone pilots practice their drone stunts for Saturday's drone festival in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Vapor 55 unmanned helicopter flies over Craig Ranch Park on Friday, May 17, 2019, as drone pilots practice their drone stunts for Saturday's drone festival in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jason Daub, a pilot in command, left, flies his Phantom IV drone as Andy Morale, director of business development at IXI, aims his drone killer at Craig Ranch Park on Friday, May 17, 2019, as drone pilots practice their drone stunts for Saturday's drone festival in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Shawn Capalingo, right, flies his custom built copia frame free style racing drone over Craig Ranch Park on Friday, May 17, 2019, as drone pilots practice their drone stunts for Saturday's drone festival in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Pilots across the Las Vegas Valley practiced their drone stunts at Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas on Friday.

Miracle Flights is hosting its first Carnival in the Clouds, a drone and aviation festival, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road.

To learn more about the organization or the free event, see miracleflights.org.