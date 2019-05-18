Drones arrive for festival at North Las Vegas park — PHOTOS
Pilots across the Las Vegas Valley practiced their drone stunts at Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas on Friday.
Miracle Flights is hosting its first Carnival in the Clouds, a drone and aviation festival, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road.
To learn more about the organization or the free event, see miracleflights.org.