Efforts still underway for TV show on North Las Vegas cops

Efforts haven’t taken off yet on create a reality show based on North Las Vegas Police Department recruits, but the City Council agreed to continue working with the program’s production company.

MY Entertainment, which oversees “Las Vegas Law” and “Ghost Adventures,” has spent the past year trying to sell its idea for a television show that would follow North Las Vegas’ newest cops.

The City Council on Wednesday night renewed a contract that allows MY Entertainment to continue shopping the idea to television networks. If the series is picked up, North Las Vegas stands to earn $4,000 per 30-minute episode and up to $6,000 for an hour-long show.

This won’t be the first cop show making reference to North Las Vegas. The short-lived scripted crime-drama “Nasty Boys,” based on narcotics officers in the North Las Vegas Police Department, ran on NBC for 13 episodes in 1990.

