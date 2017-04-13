Elected judges cannot be recalled, Nevada high court rules

Judge Catherine Ramsey and attorney Steven Goldstein attend hearing regarding the validity of signatures in attempt to recall the judge Ramsey, July 2, 2015, in Las Vegas. (James Tensuan/Las Vegas-Review Journal)

North Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge Catherine Ramsey and former Family Court Judge Robert Lueck attend a recall hearing, June 18, 2015. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline should decide whether judges are removed from office, not a recall effort, the state’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The decision comes in the case of former North Las Vegas Municipal Judge Catherine Ramsey, who had appealed a District Court ruling that allowed a recall effort to move forward with an attempt to remove her.

“Even if judges originally could be recalled, Ramsey argues that the creation of the Commission in 1976 superseded any such recall authority over judges,” Justice James Hardesty wrote. “We agree.”

Chief Justice Michael Cherry, along with Justices Mark Gibbons and Ron Parraguirre, concurred.

In the midst of her appeal, Ramsey was barred from seeking re-election and suspended without pay for the final three months of her term after admitting to charges of professional misconduct. The city of North Las Vegas eliminated Ramsey’s seat, and her term expires on June 30.

Justices Kristina Pickering and Michael Douglas dissented, writing that “Nevada voters have the power to recall an elected judge.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.