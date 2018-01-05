Ex-football teammates start training program for women

Still Pushing Fitness is tailored to women, although Brown and Neal said children and men can participate. The duo decided to focus on women because many of them have similar fitness goals, but they often don’t know how to accomplish them, they said.

Still Pushing Fitness trainer Antonio Neal and client Natalie Gonzalez exercising at Ed Fountain Park, 1400 N. Decatur Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

Still Pushing Fitness trainer Antonio Neal and client Natalie Gonzalez exercising at Ed Fountain Park, 1400 N. Decatur Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

Still Pushing Fitness owner Antonio Neal training at Ed Fountain Park, 1400 N. Decatur Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

Still Pushing Fitness trainer Antonio Neal and client Natalie Gonzalez exercising at Ed Fountain Park, 1400 N. Decatur Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

Still Pushing Fitness Antonio Neal poses for a portrait at Ed Fountain Park, 1400 N. Decatur Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

Still Pushing Fitness trainer Antonio Neal and client Natalie Gonzalez exercising at Ed Fountain Park, 1400 N. Decatur Blvd. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

A portrait of Malik Brown. (Courtesy of Facebook)

Still Pushing Fitness trainers, from left, Malik Brown and Antonio Neal post for a portrait. (Courtesy of Facebook)

North Las Vegas resident Malik Brown’s goal is to play in the NFL. In the meantime, the 24-year-old is using his experience as a former college football player to train others, specifically women.

years, Malik Brown’s goal was to play in the NFL. The North Las Vegas resident’s new goal still involves fitness but is much closer to home.

Brown, 24, attended Southern Utah University in Cedar City, where he was a running back for the Thunderbirds. After graduating in May, he returned to North Las Vegas and started a workout program with his friend and former high school teammate Antonio Neal, also 24.

Still Pushing Fitness is tailored to women, although Brown and Neal said children and men can participate. The duo decided to focus on women because many of them have similar fitness goals, but they often don’t know how to accomplish them, they said.

“I think that (some) of women don’t realize how much they’re worth,” Brown said. “Some women think there’s a ceiling when there’s not, and they think they can’t do a lot of things when they can do everything that a man can do. It feels good to see them smile and attain their goals.”

“We just want to uplift women,” Neal added.

Brown came up with the idea for Still Pushing Fitness a few years ago after he and Neal posted videos of them working out together and training athletes at their old high school, Canyon Springs. When women began asking if they could train with them last year, Brown and Neal saw an opportunity.

The first Still Pushing Fitness workout was held in October at Ed Fountain Park on North Decatur Boulevard. They wanted to host workouts at a park instead of a gym, Neal said, so they could focus on the basics of fitness, including form, stamina and agility. Workouts often include circuit training and stations with cones and sled exercises. They post videos of their workouts on Instagram and YouTube as well.

Workouts may include hikes at places such as Frenchman Mountain and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Brown and Neal have five consistent clients, and they hope to gain more this year, they said. They said they plan to get involved with women’s events and offer training to women in shelters.

“A lot of people can read about (how to workout), but with our background, we know exactly how to lose weight and exactly how to gain muscle,” Brown said. “We’ve been doing this for 15-plus years.”

Brown, who works at a dispensary, and Neal, a dog trainer, hold workouts in the mornings, typically three or four days a week. Options include daily workouts for $7, weekly for $20 or $70 a month.

Jihan France, 25, of North Las Vegas discovered their program on social media. She said she joined to become more fit and because she wanted a trainer.

“I was going to the gym, but I feel like I wasn’t getting results because I didn’t know what to do on my own or how to push myself,” she said. “I’m seeing results, and I love it.”

Brown’s younger sister, Jahnae Brown, 22, joined the program to get back into shape after having her first child.

“I already knew how to lift weights, but they taught me how to do it properly,” she said. “I (also) learned to be patient with the process of losing weight and getting in shape because at first it was hard, but now that we’ve been doing it consistently it’s been easier.”

Jahnae Brown said the workouts are enjoyable, though difficult, and she’s been able to connect with other women.

“It has helped us give each other confidence and let us know that it’s OK to workout together, and we all have the same type of goals,” she said. “It’s better doing it with other people so you don’t feel left out. You feel like a family doing it together.”